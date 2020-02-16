Business

New report offers analysis on the Global Bitumen Market

February 16, 2020
In this report, the global Global Bitumen market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Global Bitumen market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Global Bitumen market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Global Bitumen market report include:

Product segment analysis provides forecast for the bitumen market on the global level for various product types of bitumen. The market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, application segments have been analyzed and forecast on current trends on the global and regional level from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period from 2014 to 2020. 

 
Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are provided in the report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. Leading companies in the market include Shell Bitumen, NuStar Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation and Nynas AB. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. 
 
The market has been segmented as below:
 
Bitumen Market – Product Segment Analysis
  • Paving grade bitumen
  • Oxidized bitumen
  • Cutback bitumen
  • Bitumen emulsion
  • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Others (including bitumen formed due to addition of zinc, copper, etc.)
Bitumen Market – Application Analysis
  • Roadways
    • Hard grade
    • Soft grade
    • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Waterproofing (Roofing)
    • Hard grade
    • Soft grade
    • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Adhesive
  • Insulation
  • Others (including decorative and industrial applications)
Bitumen Market – Regional Analysis
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Asia Pacific (Excluding China)
  • Rest of World (RoW)

The study objectives of Global Bitumen Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Global Bitumen market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Global Bitumen manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Global Bitumen market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Global Bitumen market.

