Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2019 – 2027

Market: Key Trends

The global phosphate conversion coatings market is likely to be influenced by the following drivers, restrains, opportunities during the study period.

Demand from Automotive Industry to Set the Market on High Growth Trajectory

Phosphating treats surface of metals to make them hard and non-conductor of electricity. The surface becomes contagious and is capable of more absorption than the metal itself. The global phosphate conversion coatings market is driven by the extensive use of the process in metal treatment.

Coating technologies come with several advantages. However, the latest market development indicates a shift toward environment friendly products. The market requires new coating processes to be easier with lesser period of time and it requires lower temperature to operate as opposed to processes of zinc or iron phosphate. In addition, new processes do well with all substrates like aluminum, steel, and zinc. In a bid to reduce the adverse impact on the environment, manufacturers are engaging in the process of pre-treatment that are free of phosphorous. This process can be can be used on a number of substrates and goes well with equipment of mild steel. Products that are free from phosphorous are environment friendly.

Strict government rules in many of the developed nations mandate improvement of fuel efficiency and augmented fuel economy from the automobile sector and original equipment manufacturers. Stringent regulations lead to adoption of phosphate conversions coatings, which are environment friendly. This is likely to add impetus to the global phosphate conversion coatings market over the period of assessment. Extensive use of phosphate conversion coatings in the consumer appliance and automobile industry to improve durability and surface appearance bolsters its demand. In the automotive industry, phosphate conversion coatings prepare the surface for further operations like paints. It also offers electrical isolation and outstanding adhesion properties to the surface thereby leading to minimal corrosion. As such, many of the manufactures of automotives and original equipment manufacturers have mandated its use, which offers substantial growth opportunities for the global phosphate conversion coatings market.

Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global phosphate conversion coatings market. Regional segmentations are likely to offer in-depth understanding of the various regional growth factors.

Of all the regions, Europe is likely to account for a substantial share of the global phosphate conversion coatings market over the period of forecast. Steady growth in the automobile and construction sector is expected to propel the market toward growth. According to European Steel Association, the number of registration for new cars went up by 3.4% in 2017. France and Germany is likely to drive the revenue of the region. Apart from Europe, Rapidly expanding automobile and manufacturing industries in India and China are likely to encourage growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

