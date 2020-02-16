Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) Market: Overview

Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) are defined as nanostructures with the empirical formula ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã â(RSiO3/2)nÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã wherein R may be a hydrogen atom or an organic functional group such as alkyl, alkylene, acrylate, hydroxyl, or epoxide unit. POSS can be referred to as a silica nanoparticle that consists of a silica cage core as well as other organic functional groups attached to corners of the cage. Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) consists of both organic and inorganic matter. Its inner core is composed of inorganic silicon and oxygen, while the outer layer is composed of organic constituents, which can be either polar or nonpolar. Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) nanoparticles can be used to decrease the viscosity in highly filled resins by forming strong bonds with the surface of fillers and breaking particleÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Åparticle interactions, resulting in enhanced mechanical properties and surface finish. Unlike most fillers, Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) molecules contain organic constituents on their external surface, which makes them compatible with several polymers. Dispersion of Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) nanoparticles into a polymer increases the strength, modulus, and rigidity; reduces flammability, heat discharge, and viscosity of the polymer; and retains its light weight and ductility. These enhanced properties make Polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) an ideal material for a wide array of applications. Furthermore, POSS is non-volatile, odorless, and overall eco-friendly. POSS acts as a building block for nanocomposites, owing to its nano size, high symmetry, and 3-D nature.

Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) Market: Trends & Demand

Factors such as the rising demand for POSS from the electronics industry is propelling the POSS market, owing to its increasing use in organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs). Also, the rising demand for coatings such as antimicrobial coatings is augmenting the Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) market. Furthermore, increasing demand for nanocomposites as filler nano materials in films and coatings is expected to fuel the demand for Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) Marketin the next few years. On the other hand, growing concerns regarding several health hazards associated with the production of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) are expected to hamper the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) market during the forecast period.

Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) Market: Key Segments

Based on organic group attached, the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) market has been segmented into monofunctional polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) and multifunctional polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS). In terms of dimensionality, the POSS market has been segmented into zero-dimensional POSS, 1-dimensional POSS, 2-dimensional POSS, and 3-dimensional POSS. Based on application, the polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) market has been divided into antistatic and shielding plastics for displays, computers, electronic packaging, and aircrafts. Geographically, the global polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is the leading consumer of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS), owing to high demand from telecommunications and electronics industries in the region.

Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes (POSS) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) market include Hybrid Plastics Inc., Reade Advanced Materials, SimagChem Corp, Sigma-Aldrch Corporation, and Wuhan Vanz Pharm Inc.

