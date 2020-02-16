Trends in the Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings Market 2016 – 2024

According to a recent report General market trends, the Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Competitive Outlook

The dominant players covered in the report include leading companies in the silver inks, pastes, and coatings industry.

Regional Assessment

The market study examines the market scenario in regional markets and the effect of governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of the Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings market in every region.

Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand for 3D printed manufacturing from various sectors has emerged as a key driver for the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market. The convenience of 3D printing outstrips most conventional manufacturing technologies, which, allied to the cost benefits of 3D printing over manual or even robotic manufacturing, has driven the use of 3D printing in recent years. The electronics sector has been an early adopter of 3D printing and is likely to remain a major consumer of 3D printing devices and technology in the coming years, providing a steady sales channel for the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings industry.

Another key application area of silver inks, pastes, and coatings is LED lighting, which has become the leading lighting technology in many areas around the world, thus driving the demand for ancillary markets. LED technology provides cleaner and more efficient lighting than conventional incandescent lighting, which has also seen LED lighting being backed by several governments around the world. The steady regulatory support is likely to ensure steady growth of the LED lighting market in the coming years, thus boosting the silver inks, pastes, and coatings market.

Global Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The report looks into the performance of the silver inks, pastes, and coatings market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading contributor to the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market thanks to the strong presence of several leading innovators in the sector and the steady demand for technological advancements.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to become a key regional market for silver inks, pastes, and coatings in the coming years due to the rapid growth of the solar power sector in tropical and subtropical countries such as India and China. Solar power also enjoys steady government support in several countries in Europe and Latin America, ensuring the industry’s presence as a key consumer of silver inks, pastes, and coatings in the coming years.

The report also sheds light on the competitive dynamics of the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market by profiling leading players such as AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Architectural Coatings, Creative Materials, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, ANP Lighting, Henkel, Methode Electronics, and Sun Chemical.

