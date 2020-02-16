TRIAL SUPPLY AND LOGISTICS MARKET Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics includes three core services: manufacturing, storage and distribution and supply chain management. Furthermore, the clinical trial manufacturing services include drug manufacturing, labeling and packaging. On the other hand, the storage and distribution include warehousing, transport, cold chain and others. The supply chain management service consists inventory, supply chain planning, and others.

The global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry is primarily driven by the increasing number of clinical trials. Rising number of clinical trial operations will likely to have positive impact on the clinical trial supply and logistics market. According to ClinicalTrials.Gov, the U.S. performs highest number of clinical trial operation per year. Apart from the U.S., the Western European countries also perform significant number of clinical trials per year.. In addition, the growing adoption of clinical trial supply management system would likely to navigate the growth of the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry.

On the contrary, the growth of the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry may be hampered by longer clinical trial study time and complicated clinical trial regulation. Delays in site identifications, inability to recruit volunteers, delays in contract and budget negotiations etc. may ultimately decelerate the clinical trial study process, found by a study conducted by the University of Tufts.

Mergers and acquisitions/joint ventures among key market players will open up the global clinical trial supply and logistics market to grow over the forecast period. For example, Pamplona Capital Management acquired Parexel International, a leading contract research organizations which is known for clinical trial supply service. In addition, FedEx, a reputed logistics and distribution service provider for clinical trial materials acquired TNT Express in May 2016.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry encompasses market segments based on sector, clinical trial manufacturing service, clinical trial logistics and distribution service and geography. On the basis of sector, the sub-market is segmented into clinical trial manufacturing service, clinical trial logistics and distribution service, clinical trial supply chain management. Based on clinical trial manufacturing service, the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry has been segregated into clinical trial packaging and others. In terms of clinical trial logistics and distribution service, the market can be segmented to clinical trial cold chain logistics, and others. By Geography, the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as DHL International GmbH, World Courier, Marken, The Almac Group, FedEx, Pamplona Capital Management, Movianto, Catalent, Inc., Patheon, Fisher Clinical Services, Inc. and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharmaceutical Industry related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

