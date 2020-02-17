Affinity Chromatography Resin Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2026

The global Affinity Chromatography Resin market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Affinity Chromatography Resin market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Affinity Chromatography Resin market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Affinity Chromatography Resin market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Affinity Chromatography Resin market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Waters Corporation

Expedeon Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pall Corporation

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Knauer GmbH

Tosoh Bioscience

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

W.R. Grace & Co.

JSR Micro Inc.

Life Technology Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Native

Synthetic

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Each market player encompassed in the Affinity Chromatography Resin market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Affinity Chromatography Resin market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

