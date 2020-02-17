Cellular Analysis Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cellular Analysis market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cellular Analysis market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

The cellular analysis market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increased corporate funding for cell-based research activities, and the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer. Furthermore, technological advancements in cellular analysis instruments, combined with potential developments in life-sciences industry related to drug discovery, are the crucial factors boosting the cellular analysis market.

However, the high costs of installing cell analysis systems, coupled with substantial investments required for cell-based researches for oncology and drug discovery, are likely to hinder the growth of the cellular analysis market. In addition, the ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cell research along with stringent regulations for the approval of new cellular analysis systems are major challenges faced by the market players. On the other hand, automation in oncology and the emergence of contract research organizations offering high-content screening services, combined with a large untapped market in the Asia Pacific region, are expected to create promising growth opportunities for the cellular analysis market players.

Cellular Analysis Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, North America, Europe, and Asia occupy a major share in the cellular analysis market. North America is a prominent region for growth, led by technological advancements in cellular analysis systems and considerable funding by the different governments and private players. Asia Pacific is fast emerging as a promising region to create new revenue streams for market players. A large part of untapped markets in countries such as India, Japan, and China, combined with the increasing government support for cancer and stem cell research, are the crucial factors fuelling the growth of the cellular analysis market in the region.

Cellular Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

The research study provides an extensive analysis of the key offerings of the market players and the strategies adopted by them to strengthen their market share. Companies in the cellular analysis market actively launch new products, enter into partnerships and agreements, and make acquisitions to consolidate their market presence. Prominent players operating in the cellular analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Tecan Group Ltd., Nikon Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

