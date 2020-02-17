Consumer Inclination Towards to Facilitate the Growth of the Insect Protein Market in the Upcoming Years 2019 – 2027

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, TMR Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

Global Insect Protein market – A brief by TMR

The business report on the global Insect Protein market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Insect Protein is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

market segments and their impacts on the overall growth of this market.

Global Insect Protein Market: Competitive Analysis & Notable Developments

The food and the feed industries are the two main verticals, wherein insect protein finds prominent usage. Both industries have their separate insect protein producers. Some of the leading producers of insect protein used for food products are:

EntomoFarms

Aspire Food Group

Jimini’s

Protifarm

Swarm Nutrition GmbH

Chapul Cricket Protein

The key producers of insect protein used in feed include:

AgriProtein Holdings Ltd.

EnviroFlight LLC

Innovafeed

Ÿnsect

Hexafly

Protix

New product launches, development of distribution channels, and strategic alliances are the prominent strategies among players looking to create a niche into the worldwide insect protein market. Some notable developments by insect protein producers in recent times are:

Recently, InnovaFeed partnered with Cargill, a leading distributor of agricultural products, to offer sustainable feed options to the animal feed industry. According to the agreement, both the companies will market fish feed with insect proteins, together. The companies have declared this step as their support for the development of sustainable aquaculture.

AgriProtein, a leader in nutrient recycling, entered into an acquisition agreement with Millibeter, a Flanders-based start-up, in December 2018. With this acquisition, AgriProtein has taken the initiative to dominate the Europe insect protein market.

Global Insect Protein Market Dynamics

With the global population rising at a high pace, the need for protein has increased manifold. Since consumers, globally, meet most of their protein needs with animal-derived food products, such as meat, milk, and eggs, their consumption has also surged drastically. In turn, this development is threatening the environmental sustainability. People and food product manufacturers are equally concerned about it and are using all kinds of control measures. The fact that nearly 2,000 species of insects are already eaten by humans and animals for their protein content, many producers regarded it as a lucrative opportunity to foray into the insect protein market. Various products, such as mixed insect snacks, whey protein, cricket pasta, mealworm cookies, honey caterpillar croquettes, and insect protein candies, have been introduced in the global market since then. Researchers expect this scenario to continue in the future, adding to the growth of the global insect protein market.

Europe and North America to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

On a regional basis, the global insect protein market is distributed across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. North America and Europe aren’t traditionally insect-eating regions. However, increasing concerns regarding the environmental impact of over-consumption of animal-based food products have shifted North American and European consumers towards insects for proteins and nutrients. Since consumers in these regions aren’t still comfortable with the idea of eating insects, producers here have introduced insect protein in powder form. Protein powders and bars, pasta, and several insect protein-based bakery products are in high demand among consumers in both regions. Going forward, this trend is likely to continue over the next few years and, consequently, support the insect protein markets in North America and Europe significantly.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Crucial findings of the Insect Protein market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Insect Protein market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Insect Protein market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Insect Protein market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Insect Protein market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Insect Protein market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Insect Protein ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Insect Protein market?

The Insect Protein market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

