Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Register Unwavering Growth During2017 – 2025

Notable Developments

In a rural part of the Western state of Maharashtra in India, a startup strives to prevent food wastage and keep a check on skyrocketing prices of vegetables. The startup has developed a solar dryer, which expands the shelf life of vegetables, spices, fruit, and meat to up to six months without using preservatives.

Called S4S Technologies, the startup targets women farmers who traditionally use sun-drying to expand shelf life of vegetables. Women farmers in parts of India sun-dry vegetables as their prices shoot up exorbitantly due to unfair trade practices.

The machine powered by renewable energy is designed to be used by women farmers, who are key users of sun-drying methodologies. The machine if installed could help reduce food wastage considerably. According to U.N. estimates, approximately 40% of food produced in India is wasted due to perishable nature.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market – Key Trends

Demand among health-savvy consumers looking for healthy snack options is a key for the growth of dehydrated vegetables market. This group of consumers savor ready-to-eat varieties of dehydrated vegetables for essential vitamins and minerals. Serving inclination for low calorie snacks, dehydrated vegetables fits well in the choice of snack options of health-savvy consumers.

With rising inclination for healthy foods, which are easy to store and consume as well, the demand for dehydrated vegetables is poised to continue to rise. The favors growth of dehydrated vegetables market.

Efforts by market players to adopt new technologies for dehydrating vegetables is a step further in the growth of dehydrated vegetables market. Vegetables dehydrated using new technologies are suitable to be stored and consumed for a longer time. This is because high amount of heat applied for dehydrating vegetables using such technologies makes them almost moisture free. This expands shelf life of vegetables dehydrated using such technologies.

This, resulting in reduced losses of ready products translates into gains for dehydrated vegetables market.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market – Regional Outlook

North America holds considerable share in the overall dehydrated vegetables market. A highly developed food processing industry is a key factor behind high growth of dehydrated vegetables market in the region. Excessive demand for ready-to-eat packaged snacks that are healthy too is another key factor behind growth of dehydrated vegetables market in the region.

High spending on ready-to-eat packaged food for use as food-on-the go is another factor behind growth of dehydrated vegetables market in the region.

Besides this, evolving dietary choices of consumers, wherein individuals are seeking low calorie foods for hunger pangs accounts for continued demand for dehydrated vegetables. This fosters growth of dehydrated vegetables market.

Asia Pacific holds potential to display substantial demand for dehydrated vegetables. Rising disposable incomes and changing food choices in emerging economies are some key factors that could fuel growth of dehydrated vegetables market in Asia Pacific.

