Disposable Oxygen Masks Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Disposable Oxygen Masks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Oxygen Masks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global disposable oxygen masks market are listed below:

In November 2017, Heyer Medical announced that the company has expanded its base in Riyadh, KSA. The objective behind the expansion was to bolster its international presence and cater to the growing demands of consumers in the Middle East.

In June 2019, Dynarex announced that the company has launched a range of new product that will be added to its current portfolio. The company plans to provide a one-stop shop experience to its customers and strengthen its brand loyalty.

In November 2017, Flexicare announced that it has successfully taken over Medsize BV a promising company working in the field of medical care equipment manufacturing.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Drivers and Restraints

In recent years, there has been a shift of preference towards using healthcare facilities. The adoption rate of disposable oxygen masks is growing more than the reusable ones. This is because by using the disposable oxygen masks, the risk of transmitting diseases and infections is drastically cut down. This has been one of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, there are other advantages of using disposable oxygen masks such as no need for sterilization, cleaning, and reprocessing. This has also helped in the adoption of disposable oxygen masks at a greater scale.

Another important factor that is helping the global disposable oxygen masks market to flourish is the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases across the globe. In its 2017 report, the World Health Organization stated that nearly 65 million people are suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. Naturally, such large number of end-users is catalytic for the growth of the disposable oxygen masks market.

The growing urbanization and industrialization are causing massive degradation of air quality. Air pollution, smog, and dust particles are causing several respiratory disorders. This has thus helped in popularizing the use of disposable oxygen masks.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five main geographical segments that divide the global disposable oxygen masks market. These regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global disposable oxygen masks market is dominated by the North America region. The growth of the regional market is primarily down to presence of several established players. Moreover, the growing prevalence of myocardial infractions and strokes in the region has led the development of the disposable oxygen masks market in North America. Also, the growing private as well as public healthcare expenditure is helping the market growth.

On the other hand, the growth of the Asia Pacific market for disposable oxygen masks is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the heavy investments pouring in for the development of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations such as India and China.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Segmentation

Product Type

Pediatric Disposable Oxygen Masks

Adult Disposable Oxygen Masks

End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

