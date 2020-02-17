Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2026

The global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Drinking Water Pipe Repair market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Drinking Water Pipe Repair market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Drinking Water Pipe Repair market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Drinking Water Pipe Repair market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Type
- Pipes & Connectors
- Fittings
- Couplings
- Valves
- Others
Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Repair Technologies
- Remote Assessment & Monitoring
- Open & Cut-pipe Repair
- Spot Assessment & Repair
- Trenchless Pipe Repair
Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the pipes & connectors segment constitutes a major share of the drinking water pipe repair market
- The spot assessment & repair technology is used widely. It is also known as cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP). It proves to be effective for the replacement of underground structures and also pre-existing pipelines.
- High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position
- Market share of the remote assessment & monitoring segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in pipe leakages and pipe bursts. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.
Each market player encompassed in the Drinking Water Pipe Repair market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Drinking Water Pipe Repair market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
