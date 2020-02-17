Drone-powered Business Solutions Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During2017 – 2025

Global Drone-powered Business Solutions Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Drivers and Restraints

The incessant development in drone technology along with surging investments by prominent players is among the primary factors driving the drone-powered business solutions market. The escalating demand for drone-based growth solutions across various industries, development of legislation and regulatory framework for UAVs, and overall advancement in the commercial drone industry are favoring the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising demand for improved data processing and data accessibility capabilities in businesses along with increasing need for enhanced safety and cost-effective solutions is augmenting the growth of this market.

However, the growth of this market is challenged due to certain factors. High costs involved in drone maintenance and the complexities involved in their repairs is restraining the market’s growth. The limitations pertaining to the short battery life of drone and stringent compliance requirements are further slowing the market’s growth. Moreover, lack of trained personnel for operating drone and air traffic management issues are limiting the use of drones for business needs.

Global Drone-powered Business Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the leader in the drone-powered business solutions market in the coming years. The rising demand for drones and their use for generating data across a spectrum of industries, typically in the U.S. are driving this regional market.

Europe is expected to exhibit a profound growth in this market in the coming years. The European Commission (EC) is increasing efforts to standardize unmanned aircraft safety (UAS) rules and has also proposed all UAVs to integrate into the EU aviation safety architecture.

Global Drone-powered Business Solutions Market: Competitive Outlook

In matters of competition, some of the leading players in the global drone-powered business solutions market include 3D Robotics, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, senseFly Ltd., DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, and Pix4D. Some other players in this market include Aerobo, Eagel-Eye Drone Service, Airware Inc., Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., Skylark Drones, and FlyWorx. UAV service providers worldwide are focused on widening their commercial application base, which includes developing innovative technologies and providing UAV training programs to gain a competitive edge.

The report profiles these players for their distinguishing attributes of recent developments, business strategies, competitive position, and financial standing. Also, the report throws light on the growth trajectory that key players in this market are expected to exhibit.

