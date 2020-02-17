Fluoropolymer Films Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2025

In 2029, the Fluoropolymer Films market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Fluoropolymer Films market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Fluoropolymer Films market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for fluoropolymer films from various end use industries owing to their superior properties is expected to drive overall revenue growth of the global fluoropolymer films market during the forecast period. Fluoropolymer films are also utilised in solar PV modules as front sheets. Record deployment and rapid expansion of solar photovoltaic modules across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for fluoropolymer films in the coming years. However, factors such as high prices and relatively more complex manufacturing processes are likely to challenge revenue growth of the global fluoropolymer films market.

On the basis of product type, the global fluoropolymer films market is segmented into PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene), FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene), PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane), PVA (Polyvinyl Fluoride), PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride), ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene), and others, which include ECTFE, PCTFE, etc. The PTFE segment is projected to account for a major share of the global fluoropolymer films market through 2026. Growth of the PTFE segment is expected to remain high over the forecast period, accounting for approximately one third of the total market share in terms of volume. Expanding at a healthy growth rate, the PVF segment is expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years. The PTFE segment, in value terms, is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period to reach a market value of nearly US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026. The demand for PTFE and PVF is expected to remain high across different regions. On the other hand, the PVDF segment is estimated to exhibit a steady growth rate through the forecast period. The ETFE segment, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, is estimated to represent 4.2% revenue share in the global fluoropolymer films market by 2026 end.

Reduction in processing cost and development of high grade films presents a huge opportunity in the global fluoropolymer films market

The global market for fluoropolymer films is becoming price competitive. The companies supported by back integration i.e. who also manufacture the resin, hold a vantage point in terms of more flexibility in end product prices and discounts. In order to capitalise on the increasing demand from different end-use industries, reduction in overall processing cost without compromising on the product quality can provide significant growth opportunities for fluoropolymer film manufacturers across the globe.

