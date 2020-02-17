HIV Diagnosis Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2017 – 2025

Global HIV Diagnosis Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the HIV Diagnosis are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global HIV Diagnosis market.

In this HIV Diagnosis market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global HIV Diagnosis market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

Geographically, North America will represent a major share in the market throughout the review period. The high prevalence of HIV and increasing blood transfusions are the primary factors behind the development of the HIV diagnosis market in the region. Rising uptake of the technologically advanced diagnostic solutions, improving consumer spending power on healthcare, and growing inclination towards portable and point of care tests are also supplementing the growth of the region. In North America, the U.S. is at the forefront of growth owing to the significant budget allocated by the government for research and development in the field of HIV/AIDS testing. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. are encouraging patients to uptake HIV diagnosis tests.

Asia Pacific will be an emerging market for HIV diagnosis. The presence of a large pool of patients suffering from HIV/AIDS along with the rising awareness regarding the populace is fuelling the growth of the region. The improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will play a vital role in providing momentum to the market in APAC.

Global HIV Diagnosis Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of players in the global HIV diagnosis market are pouring funds into research and development activities to stay ahead. The market is characterized by high competitive rivalry, which is likely to intensify in the near future as more players decide to go the mergers and acquisitions way to consolidate their presence. Large players are focusing towards collaborations and agreements with smaller market entities to capitalize untapped markets. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Siemens Healthcare, Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickson and Company, Merck KgaA, and Abbott Healthcare.

