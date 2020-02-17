Interventional Oncology Market – Future Need Assessment 2019 – 2029

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Interventional Oncology market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Interventional Oncology Market: Key Trends

Fanning growth in the global interventional oncology market is the increasing instances of liver, lung, stomach, colorectal, and breast cancer worldwide. This has upped demand for minimally invasive procedures to treat or eliminate cancerous cells. On account of their targeted nature that cause little damage to adjacent tissues and organs, cause little complications, and result in a shorter recovery time, minimally invasive techniques in interventional oncology has stolen a march over alternative cancer treatments such as conventional surgeries, systematic chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and systematic chemotherapy.

Additionally, the rising combination of image-guided solutions with interventional oncology procedures will also likely stoke the global market for interventional oncology in the next couple of years.

Global Interventional Oncology Market: Market Potential

The global market for interventional oncology is primed for healthy growth in the foreseeable future. A growing thrust on pairing up interventional oncology drugs with device-based interventional oncology procedures could make the procedure mainstream soon. This would likely provide a major fillip to the market.

Depending upon procedure and analysis, the global market for interventional oncology can be segmented into ablation and embolization. Of the two, the interventional oncology embolization segment holds a leading share in the market and would continue doing so in the near future. This is because of the rising need for minimally invasive procedures in the treatment of cancer, uptake of embolization procedures by hospitals and ASCs, and direct selling of embolization products, namely DC Bead, Bead Block, and DC Bead M1.

Global Interventional Oncology Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the market are the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Among them, the Americas hold a leading position and will continue doing so in the upcoming years as well on account of the rising instances of cancer, increasing application of minimally invasive procedures, technological progress such as robotic navigation systems, and effective medical reimbursement policies. Increasing support from the government and other organizations for research and developmental activities is also expected to bode well for the market in the region.

Global Interventional Oncology Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for interventional oncology is highly competitive and diversified because of the presence of numerous regional and international vendors worldwide. The market is highly dynamic on account of rapid technological advancements and unveiling of new products from time to time. All of these are also serving to intensify the competition in the market. Many savvy vendors are leveraging advanced technologies to improve their product portfolio, bring out innovative products, and enhance patient satisfaction. This has helped them outsmart new entrants. Some of the key players profiled in the report are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, BTG, TERUMO, and Merit Medical.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Interventional Oncology market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

