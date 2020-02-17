Latest Innovations in Advanced Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market that will Drive the Growth of Industry

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
By Market Players:
The following manufacturers are covered:
APPLE INC
ARM HOLDINGS PLC
BROADCOM CORPORATION
ELPIDA MEMORY
FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR
FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR
INFINEON CORPORATION AG
INTEL CORPORATION
LSI CORPORATION
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP
MICROSEMI CORPORATION
MIPS TECHNOLOGIES INC
NEC ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
NVIDIA CORPORATION
PALMCHIP CORPORATION
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Standard cell-based MxSoCs
Embedded design-based MxSoCs
Segment by Application
Computer ssector (microprocessors, microcontrollers, computer peripherals)
ICT sector (wireless communication equipment, smart sensors in ICT sector)
Consumer electronics (smartphones, portable media players, set-top boxes, digital TVs, DVD, and Blu-ray players, video coders and decoders, smart sensors in consumer electronics, power management chips)
Automotive sector (smart sensors in automotive sector, automotive body electronics, infotainment applications)
Industrial sector (SmartFusion cSoC, solid-state & electro-mechanical systems, industrial automation)
Military & Aerospace sector (field programmable arrays, Rad-Hard mixed signal FPGAs & ASICs)
Medical sector (ECG telemetry devices, high & low voltage medical devices, smart sensors in medical sector, implantable medical devices, SmartFusion cSoC, SoC-equipped Nanorobots)
RF and Others sector (RF SoCs, Bi CMOS SoCs, RADAR communication applications)
