Mist Eliminator Market Emerging Segments and Regional Markets2017 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

The top driver of the global mist eliminator market is the growth of the desalination market in developed countries such as the U.S. and European countries. Government mandates to curb emissions from the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries are propelling this market’s growth in developed regions. Furthermore, an increasing expenditure on coal-powered power generation and petrochemical plants in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, South Africa, and the UAE.

However, since 2014, the oil industry has witnessed a substantial fall in upstream drilling operations across the world. Consequently, the oil and gas industry which is one of the largest end-user segments of the mist eliminators market has inhibited the growth of the overall market.

However, the growth of this market is hampered due to several factors. Firstly, due to zero emissions from nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power generation plants, the availability of an increasing number of renewable source-based alternatives is inhibiting the market’s growth.

Global Mist Eliminator Market: Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the global mist eliminator market in terms of its geographical reach. This market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market as it displays a considerable demand for mist eliminators. Both developed and developing countries in this region display an ever-increasing demand for mist eliminators. An increasing number of coal-powered thermal power plants is anticipated to fuel the growth of the mist eliminators market in India and China.

In Asia Pacific, an exploding population, urbanization, and proliferation of end-use industries are the major factors driving the mist eliminators market in this region. Furthermore, increasing chemical manufacturing, growing iron and steel industry, coupled with increasing cement production are further bolstering the growth of this regional market.

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global mist eliminator market are Sulzer Chemtech, Munter AB, Sullair LLC, Air Quality Engineering Inc., AMACS, FMC Technologies Inc., Koch-Glitsch, Kimre Inc., MECS Inc., and Hillard Corporation among others. The report profiles each of these companies for their attributes of product portfolio, financials, recent developments, and SWOTs.

