Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

companies profiled in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M Healthcare, Omron Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., MannKind Corporation, Mylan N.V., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PARI GmbH, and Nypro Healthcare Inc. (Jabil Circuit Inc.) The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product

Dry Powder Inhalers Single Dose Inhalers Multi-dose Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers Manually-actuated Pressurized Inhaler Breath-actuated Pressurized Inhaler

Nebulizers Jet Nebulizers Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizers Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers



Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



