Roofing Coatings Market value projected to expand by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Roofing Coatings market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Roofing Coatings market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Roofing Coatings market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Roofing Coatings market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Roofing Coatings market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Roofing Coatings market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Roofing Coatings market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=127&source=atm

The Roofing Coatings market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Roofing Coatings market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Roofing Coatings market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Roofing Coatings market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Roofing Coatings across the globe?

The content of the Roofing Coatings market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Roofing Coatings market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Roofing Coatings market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Roofing Coatings over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Roofing Coatings across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Roofing Coatings and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=127&source=atm

On the basis of component, the global Roofing Coatings market report covers the following segments:

leading players are looking upon mergers and acquisitions and product launches as viable strategies for ensuring inorganic growth. Besides this, they are also trying to expand their production units to meet the increasing demands for roofing coatings in emerging economies.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Overview and Trends

Roof coating solutions are developed to combat extreme temperatures and minimize their effect internally. They also offer protection from seepage, help in avoiding absorption of moisture, and are aesthetically pleasing. The construction industry, after a slack period, has seen a sudden rise due to increased investments and in turn, has led to the demand in roofing coating, especially in BRICS countries.

The volatile crude oil prices are limiting coatings derived from petroleum-based products, leading to a substantial shift to non-petroleum-based products. In developed nations such as the U.S., the government is taking initiatives to improve environmental performance of roofing coating products. The United States Environment Protection Agency (US EPA) has launched an Energy Star Roof Program, which specifies guidelines for roofing coatings, especially for reflective coatings.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Key Segments

Roofing coatings can be divided on the basis of product type into three segments: bituminous roofing coatings, polymer roofing coatings, and reflective roofing coatings. Traditional bituminous roofing coatings are the dominant product type globally, while reflective roofing coatings form the fastest growing product segment.

Polymer roofing coatings can be further divided into five segments, based on the chemicals involved. These are acrylic based, polyurethane based, silicone based, epoxy based, elastomer based, and modified polymer roofing coatings. Reflective roofing coatings – also known as cool roofing coatings – are typically used on glass structures such as greenhouses and factory roofs. Owing to their availability in a variety of colors and several aesthetic properties, roofing coatings are in high demand in the residential roofing coatings market as well.

Roofing coatings can be further classified into residential and commercial sectors based on the end-user market. The residential sector is the dominant segment with a higher share of bituminous coatings due to their lower prices. The commercial sector demand is dominated by polymer roofing coating solutions owing to their wide applicability and performance benefits. On the basis of carrier medium or formulations, the roofing coatings market can be further divided into three segments: water-borne formulations, solvent-borne formulations, and multiple component formulations.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading roofing coatings market in terms of growth rate. The demand is high due to the increasing number of construction and infrastructure development projects. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand are industrial economies that are experiencing rapid growth in their industrial sectors, leading to a high demand for infrastructure. Two of the most populated countries of Asia, India and China, are growing rapidly. The rising disposable income and purchase power parity is expected to drive the demand for construction projects and infrastructure development programs, especially residential projects in the expanding urban regions. The availability of cheap labor, land, and lenient norms and regulations against chemicals as compared to other regions have led the market players of repute to establish their production facilities in Asia.

North America is another major consumer of roofing coatings, especially reflective roofing coatings and polymer roofing coatings. On the other hand, due to the recent economic meltdown, Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth in the roofing coatings market.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Key Market Players

BASF SE, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, National Coatings Corp., General Coatings, Allied Building Products Corp., and TAMKO Building Products, Inc. are a few of the key market players.

All the players running in the global Roofing Coatings market are elaborated thoroughly in the Roofing Coatings market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Roofing Coatings market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=127&source=atm

Why choose TMRR?