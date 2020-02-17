Single Flue Chimney Caps Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2027

The global Single Flue Chimney Caps market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Single Flue Chimney Caps market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chimney Cap Design

Fireplace Essentials

Volko Supply

Chim Cap Corp

Olympia Chimney Supply Inc.

GLL

Chimney King

Reliance Mfg.

HY-C

Artis Metals Company Inc.

Stromberg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Copper

Stainless Steel

Concrete

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

