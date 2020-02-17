Single Sign-on Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Single Sign-on market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Single Sign-on Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Single Sign-on industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Single Sign-on market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Single Sign-on market

The Single Sign-on market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Single Sign-on market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Single Sign-on market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=863&source=atm



There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Single Sign-on market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Drivers and Restraints

The ability of SSO to manage multiple applications at the same time, from different or same domains, which eventually is helping several organizations to increase their productivity, is the primary driver for this market. In the IT department, single sign-on handles the management of security policies and eliminates repeatability. With SSO integrated authentication devices such as biometric and smart cards, the cost of IT administration and support has decreased considerably, and thereby is experiencing extended demand.

The type segment of enterprise single sign-on currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to high security-levels offered within the organization for both external and internal applications. The end-use industry segment of education, communications media and services leads the demand in the market, owing to the trend of digital education and the surge of social media.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Regional Outlook

North America contributes most of the demand for single sign-on due to escalating implementation of single sign-on solutions across various industries the in developed countries of the U.S. and Canada. The region of Asia Pacific too is projected for a healthy growth rate, with most of the demand coming from the emerging economies of India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Companies mentioned in the research report

IBM Corporation, Dell Software, NetIQ Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, and OKTA Inc. are some of the prominent players in the global single sign-on market. IBM leads in the field of security, governance, and compliance solutions and maintains its stronghold over the market via strategic partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. In the recent times, IBM has acquired CrossIdeas and Lighthouse Security Group in order to increase their client base. On the other hand, CA Technologies has a significant position in the market with its CA Identity Suite and cloud IDaaS solution.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=863&source=atm

For regional segment, the following regions in the Single Sign-on market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Single Sign-on market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=863&source=atm