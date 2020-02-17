SLS, SLES, and LAS Market Regional Data Analysis 2019-2029

The global SLS, SLES, and LAS market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this SLS, SLES, and LAS market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the SLS, SLES, and LAS market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the SLS, SLES, and LAS market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the SLS, SLES, and LAS market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Croda
Lion
TAYCA
Clariant
Solvay
Huntsman
Stepan
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Galaxy Surfactants
BASF
The Dow Chemical
Kao Corporation
Oxiteno
Godrej Industries
Taiwan NJC
Evonik Industries AG
Akzo Noble N.V
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SLS
SLES
LAS
Segment by Application
Detergents & Cleaners
Personal Care
Textile & Leather
Oilfield Chemicals
Others (Paints & Coatings, etc.)
Each market player encompassed in the SLS, SLES, and LAS market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the SLS, SLES, and LAS market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
