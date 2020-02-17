Software-Defined Storage Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2017 – 2025

Software-Defined Storage Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Software-Defined Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Software-Defined Storage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Software-Defined Storage Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentation of the global SDS market, services and platforms component, organization size, usage, and application could be the prime categories. Our analysts can provide a thorough customizable study of all the vital segments and their forecast values.

This report on the global SDS market can also be tailor-made for other sections in discussion. Any buyer of the report, whether a dominant or aspiring market player, can look forward to a perpetual growth in the industry with key valuations and factors evaluated painstakingly.

Global Software-Defined Storage Market: Trends and Opportunities

A meticulous analysis of the world SDS market could mark support and maintenance and security as the key areas that are expected to stimulate growth at a higher CAGR. Nonetheless, the award for contributing to the global market at a larger rate could be given to training and consulting, considering a few but prime drivers. Security services could achieve a colossal demand with regard to the fact that customers, partners, and business units have been terribly struggling with data security issues. This has aroused the need to shun away improved attacks and lateral moving ultimatums on business data. With SDS security services, all such data threats can be easily alleviated. Besides this, the sharing of data can be executed smoothly and without the fear of any security attacks.

The SDS controller software market is anticipated to have enough wings to soar at the maximum growth rate between the forecast years. The demand is foreseen to enter into the picture with the multiple usages of the SDS controller software. It can be employed for optimizing a complete datacenter infrastructure, surveilling stored data, abstracting latent compound storage infrastructure, and automating and simplifying storage.

Global Software-Defined Storage Market: Regional Outlook

North America is poised to become of the largest adopters of SDS services on the back of the governments of various countries in the region supporting the idea of complete digitalization. As a result, there have been multiple digitalization projects initiated in most North American countries. Until the end of the forecast period, the region is predicted to continue leading the global SDS market. Growth opportunities for the global market is not only limited to North America, the Asia Pacific region is prophesied to develop at a faster pace than the other regional markets. With the aggressive establishment of IT companies, Asia Pacific is envisaged to witness a high level of technological advancement. The advent of storage virtualization services is helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to relax their IT expenditure.

Global Software-Defined Storage Market: Companies Mentioned

The major companies in the international SDS market are not just relying on mergers and acquisitions or related strategies to further their growth, customer education is a key action plan commonly adopted to restrict the challenges. The vendors are envisioned to invest in educating their customers about the realistic significance of employing SDS. This is expected to critically dilute the constraint of the concerns pertaining to the reliability of virtual cloud storage. Various companies are also dealing with the lack of skilled employees to make their presence known in the global market. Players such as IBM, HPE, Fujitsu, EMC Corporation, and Dell have successfully grabbed the much needed attention in the SDS industry.

