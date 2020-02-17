String Inverter Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand2018 – 2028

Global String Inverter Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global String Inverter industry.

Segmentation

The global string inverter market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, system type, power rating, phase, and geography. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into the segments of commercial and industrial, residential, and utilities. Utilities is expected to be the largest end-user due to the increasing solar power production. On the basis of system type, on-grid is expected to dominate the global string inverter market until the end of the forecast period. Based on power rating, the market can be divided into 10 kW, 11-40 kW, 41-80 kW, and above 80 kW. Amongst these, the 41-80 kW segment is expected to lead the market as they are compact and light weight, thus provide enhanced design flexibility for PV plants of varied sizes and provide higher level of protection and enhanced durability in harsh outdoor environments.

On the basis of phase, single-phase and three-phase are the segments of the market; of the two, three-phase is expected to lead the market due to the increasing installation of solar power systems in utilities in China, Japan, and other European countries.

Global String Inverter Market: Regional Outlook

The global string inverter market can be divided into the regional segments of the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant position in the global market during the forecast period due to government initiatives for solar power generation, incentives such as feed-in-tariffs, policy support, and tenders and competitive bidding. On the other hand, the Americas is expected to be the fastest growing string inverter market among other regions.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global string inverter market are KACO New Energy GmbH, ABB Limited, Ningbo Ginlong Technologies, Fronius International GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Delta Energy Systems GmbH, Chint Power Systems Co. Ltd., Samil Power Co. Ltd, and SMA Solar Technology.

