Vacuum Packaging Films & Bags Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Bemis Company

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris Holdings

CVP Systems

Linpac Packaging

DuPont

Multisorb Technologies

ULMA Packaging

Uflex

Orics Industries

M&Q Packaging

Sun Packaging

Optimum Plastics

Zhejiang Bennett Composites

Hubei Hawking Packaging Materials

Beijing Yongsheng Yunjia Wrapping Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE) Films

Polyethylene Terephthalates (PET) Films

Polypropylene (PP) Films

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Others

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

