West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market (By Segment) : Company Analysis to 2017 – 2025

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market

Drivers and Restraints

A rising geriatric population globally and an increasing pool of population with weak immune system leading to increased hospital admissions are the major factors driving the west nile virus infection treatment market. On the other hand, factors such as lack of awareness about the infection and unavailability of infection specific treatment are restraining the market’s growth.

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Growth Opportunities

Presently, the specific course of treatment for West Nile virus infection is not available. This has led West Nile virus infection treatment market players and research organizations to develop infection specific drugs. Drugs such as human leukocyte derived interferon alfa-n3, HBV-002, Hu-E16 monoclonal antibody derived from plant, CEL-1000, VG-WNV, BG-323, ETX-112, and innate immune agonists are some of the potential drugs and therapies that are under clinical trials.

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The global West Nile virus infection treatment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are presently the leading markets for West Nile virus infection treatment. The dominance of these regions is due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, high awareness about the infection, and government support for research and development initiatives pertaining to the infection.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing West Nile virus infection treatment market for the 2017-2025 period. Factors such as a large geriatric population, increasingly developing healthcare infrastructure, and government support to provide advanced healthcare are expected to propel the global WNV infection treatment market in Asia Pacific. In this region, China and India are expected to display the fastest growth due to surging medical tourism in these countries. Apart from India and China, Japan is expected to display significant growth due to the increasing support by the Japanese government for development of the healthcare industry in the country.

Rest of the World (RoW) region comprises Middle East, Latin America, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Latin American countries are anticipated to display significant growth than other countries in RoW region due to the presence of a well-laid regulatory framework coupled with a developing economy. On the other hand, African countries will display a low growth rate due to poor healthcare infrastructure, lack of regulatory framework, and poor economic growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Leading players in the global West Nile virus infection treatment market are Kineta Inc., Hemispherx Biophrma Inc., CEL-SCI Corporation, and Hawaii Biotech Inc. Each of the companies are profiled for key business attributes such as recent developments, financial standing, and SWOTs.

