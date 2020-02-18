Acrylic Processing Aid size in terms of volume and value 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Acrylic Processing Aid market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Based on fabrication process, the global acrylic processing aid market can be segmented into extrusion and injection molding. Some of the key end-use industries of this market are building and construction, consumer goods, and automotive. Geographically, the report takes stock of all important regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market: Overview

As the application industries of PVC are growing, the market for acrylic processing aid will grow simultaneously to achieve new heights. PVC products such as foam sheets, pipe fittings, profiles, bottles, sheets, and fencing among many others need acrylic processing aids to gain better fluidity during the process, produce superior surface gloss, and increase their production efficiency, thereby increasing the overall output.

The report discusses the key factors driving and restraining the market for acrylic processing aid, along with the market trends and opportunities. The report throws light on aspects such as value chain dynamics, market attractiveness, and market forecasts based on authentic statistical findings. The past and the prevailing key segments have been revealed, along with projections about which segment is expected to lead during the forecast period. The key market players and their business strategies have also been analyzed, providing a 360-degree view of the global market for acrylic processing aids.

Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market: Trends and Opportunities

Based on type, polyvinylchloride (PVC) is expected to be a major segment in the global acrylic processing aid market. PVC is likely to enhance market opportunities as several manufacturers are inclined towards cost-efficient and light-weight materials. Using light weight elements is fundamental in reducing the weight of vehicles. Therefore, the automobile industry, a rapidly magnifying domain, will ensure the expansion of the PVC segment in the global market for acrylic processing aids.

PVC compounds use acrylic processing aids because they promote PVC fusion, provide lubrication, and change the melt rheology. They also ensure constant, uninterrupted flow of PVC melt in order to achieve a smooth surface in PVC finished products. Since the applications of PVC compounds have been increasing rapidly to include industries such as electric enclosures, business equipment, and electrical appliances, the market for acrylic processing aids will expand considerably.

Plastic materials are processed with the help of fabrication processes that use acrylic processing aids. Fabrication processes can be segmented broadly into injection molding and extrusion. Of these, the extrusion segment, on account of its widespread use, is projected to grow substantially over the next few years. On the contrary, stringent regulatory policies might curb growth to some extent.

Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for acrylic processing aid can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. North America and Europe presently hold a major share in the global acrylic processing aid market.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key market, exhibiting a promising CAGR during the forecast period. Large-scale investments in numerous industries such as packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and building and construction is a key factor driving the growth of this regional market. The increasing disposable incomes of people in this region will also aid growth.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major companies operating in the global market for acrylic processing aid include The Dow Chemical Company, Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, BASF SE, Akdeniz Kimya A.S., Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd. and Arkema SA. Several significant companies have been sprouting in emerging economies. India-based Indofil Industries Limited, a major company manufacturing acrylic processing aids in the region, is conducting extensive R&D activities for developing a wide, customized range of products, catering to the increasing demand for acrylic processing aids. This is expected to intensify the level of competition among the leading players.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Acrylic Processing Aid market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

