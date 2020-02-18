Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2029

Detailed Study on the Global Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market

Ammonium Silicofluoride (CAS 16919-19-0) Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Harcros

Jay Intermediates & Chemicals

Fluoro Chemicals

Raviraj Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Qucheng Chemical

KC Industries

Changshu Donghuan Chemical

Yushan Fengyuan Chemical

Shanghai Mintchem Development

Jiangxi Yono Industry

Changshu Xinhua Chemical

Shanghai Yixin Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride

Reagent Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride

Segment by Application

Disinfectant & Anti-moth Agent

Glass Etchant

Metal Casting

Electroplating

Others

