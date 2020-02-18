Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2018 – 2028

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automated Breast Ultrasound System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automated Breast Ultrasound System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Across the world, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the automated breast ultrasound system market. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the prevalence of breast cancer is 25% higher than other types of cancers in women.

Environmental changes and lifestyle changes are increasing the susceptibility to several diseases among women, which includes breast cancer. Chemicals found in plastics, polychlorinated biphenyls, cosmetics, and pesticides contain estrogen properties, which increases the risk of breast cancer. Moreover, escalating unhealthy habits such as drinking and smoking is leading to considerable rise in cancer, fuelling growth of the automated breast ultrasound system market.

Initiatives undertaken by several governments around the world for increasing awareness about breast cancer have resulted in an increased number of women undergoing screening. Not only this, several charity organizations are also engaged in creating awareness for the disease and availability of advanced diagnostics for early detection of the same.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Market Potential

Advances in breast imaging devices have helped doctors diagnose breast cancer at an early stage and more effectively. In this context, Hologic, is a market leader in the manufacture of equipment for breast cancer detection. In the U.S., 62% of the mammography systems used are manufactured by Hologic.

Hologic’s detectors have been significantly important for technological breakthrough in mammography over the last two decades. The first major leap came in the early 2000s when mammography jumped from film to digital.

In a next major leap, in 2011, Hologic was the first company to receive FDA approval for the commercial launch of 3-D imaging process called digital tomosynthesis. The technology, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard is replacing single, two –dimensional images from conventional mammograms with a multitude of X-ray images that are taken a few millimeters at a time.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for automated breast ultrasound system can be broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In North America, the U.S. contributed a significant revenue to the regional market due to high prevalence of breast cancer and favorable government initiatives for the use of advanced diagnostic techniques.

Germany accounts for a significant revenue contribution to the Europe ABUS market. As per the Immunological & Oncological Center, the region records almost 70,000 breast cancer cases each year. With the introduction of screening programs and their effective monitoring, clinical cancer registries have been equipped for the early diagnosis and quality care for cancer.

In Asia Pacific, the rising awareness for the early detection of breast cancer and technological advancements for improved screening systems is expected to fuel growth of this market.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key companies operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, and SonoCine. Key players in this market are focused on the development of innovative and advanced systems in order to stay competitive in this market.

Reasons to Purchase this Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

The Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

