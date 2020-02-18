Calcium Formate Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Calcium Formate Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Calcium Formate industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Calcium Formate as well as some small players.

Notable Development

A body of research in murine models has emphasized on the low toxicity of calcium formate in various formulations. Chemical companies in the calcium formate market are expected to put bets on the growing consumption of the compound in the animal feed industry. They are coming out with new formulations in poultry and swine diets which can comply with regional regulations. A case in point is a new feed additive unveiled recently by the U.S.-based animal feed company Novus International. The product comprised of three compounds including calcium formate. The product has been gathering positive reviews from European Food Safety Authority. The feed additive is used as a zootechnical additive in chickens feed to aid in their fattening, thereby expected to be beneficial for poultry farmers.

Global Calcium Formate Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to be prominent regions in the calcium formate market. Sheer pace of industrialization in several economies of the regions has underpinned the expansion of the calcium formate market. Rising application in cement and leather industries is fueling the growth in the market. Strides being made animal feed industries in the developed regions of North America and Europe have cemented the size of the demands in these regions.

