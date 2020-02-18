Canada Social Media Advertising Spend in Real Estate Industry : Analysis By Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2027

Canada Social Media Advertising Spend in Real Estate Industry

Social media advertising spend by real estate brands in Canada stood at US$6 million by end of 2015, accounting for 1.0% of total social media advertising. During 2011-2015, social media advertising in this industry has increased at a CAGR of 37.2%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$8 million, representing an increase of 26.6% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Kenneth Research observed social media ad spend by real estate brands to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% to reach US$18 million in 2020, accounting for 0.9% share of the market. This report answers the following key questions:

How is social media advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on social media advertising by real estate brands?

How is social media mobile advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How is social media marketing budget being allocated and utilized by real estate brands?

This report provides detailed social media advertising spend by real estate industry data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: Canada

Market Focus: Social Media Marketing

Industry Focus: Real Estate

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the social media advertising spend in the Canada. This report provides:

Data covering future of social media advertising spend and its share in total online advertising.

Social media advertising spend by real estate industry for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Data covering future of social media mobile advertising spend and its share in social media advertising

Social media marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 About this Report

1.1 About Gradol Analytics

1.2 Summary

1.3 Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Definitions

1.6 Disclaimer

2 Social Media Advertising Spend Market Share Analysis

2.1 Canada Online Advertising Spend

2.2 Canada Social Media Advertising Spend

2.3 Market Share Analysis

3 Social Media Marketing Budget Allocation

3.1 Channel Allocation

3.2 Functional Allocation

3.3 Analysis of Investment Avenues

4 Analysis of Macroeconomic, Business, and Consumer Drivers

4.1 Macroeconomic Fundamentals and Industry Growth Dynamics

4.2 Consumer Insights

4.3 Internet & Technology Adoption

4.4 Devices & Platforms

4.5 Mobile Commerce

4.6 Advertising Spend Dynamics

5 Canada Social Media Advertising Spend by Industry

5.1 Snapshot of Key Verticals

5.2 Real Estates Social Media Ad Spend

5.2.1 Snapshot, 2019-2027

5.2.2 Analysis by Marketing Objective

5.2.3 Analysis by Channel Spend – Desktop vs. Mobile

