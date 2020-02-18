Cocoa Infusion Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2016 – 2024

“

Overview

The market research report on Cocoa Infusion also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the cocoa infusion market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the cocoa infusion market has been segmented as-

Powder

Beans

Butter

Liquor

On the basis of end user, the cocoa infusion market has been segmented as –

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of distribution channel, the cocoa infusion market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket/ Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Store

Cocoa Infusion Market: Key Players

The key players operating in cocoa infusion market are Agro Traders Ltd., Bean & Co., Hotel Chocolat Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., The Hershey Company, Puratos Group, Cémoi, Mars, Incorporated, Blommer Chocolate Company, Cargill Incorporated, Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. Carlyle Cocoa, Jindal Cocoa and United Cocoa Processor, The Barry Callebaut Group, Organic Commodity Products Inc., Nestlé S.A., Ferrero S.P.A., Kraft Foods Inc., Dutch Cocoa B.V., Wilbur Chocolate Company Inc.

Cocoa Infusion Market Opportunities

The cocoa infusion market has been rising since the past decade. It is expected to witness the increase in demand in nutraceutical and food supplement as chocolate is the most common flavor for a protein shake, nutritional bars, drinks mix and other snacks and nutraceutical products. Cocoa infused products are in high demand which in the result is increasing the production of cocoa beans. Cocoa is an important cash crop for farmers in regions such as Africa, East Asia and Latin America which provides livelihood to millions of people. In these regions, there are various research studies going on to improve the quality and production of cocoa. There is a hike in the use of organic chocolate in North America and Europe regions as people nowadays are turning more to use of natural and organic products due to an increase in food safety concerns. The manufacturers are expected to come up with more innovative chocolate and cocoa infusion products for the cocoa infusion market to grow positive during the forecast period.

Cocoa Infusion Market: Regional Outlook

The market for cocoa infusion is growing globally, with its increased use in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Cote d'Ivoire, Belgium, Ghana, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ecuador, and other tropical countries have developed as the worldwide pioneers in the cocoa production. Cocoa infusion market is also increasing in developing countries and countries with lower economies. The ongoing pattern for infusing cocoa as an important ingredient showcase the increasing consumption of cocoa worldwide. Therefore the market for cocoa infusion is expected to rise over forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the cocoa infusion market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, form, end user and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The cocoa infusion market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the cocoa infusion market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates are included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Key Questions Answered in the Cocoa Infusion Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Cocoa Infusion market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Cocoa Infusion market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Cocoa Infusion market?

