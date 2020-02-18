Empty IV Bags Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Empty IV Bags market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Empty IV Bags market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Drivers

Ban of PVC IV Bags Boosts Growth

Since majority of countries have banned the use of the PVC IV bags to reduce their adverse effect on environment, the demand for eco-friendly IV bags has raised significantly in past few years. The demand for these IV bags are majorly from the specialty hospitals which deals with surgery of gall bladder, kidney stones, and intestine infections. This hiked demand for eco-friendly IV bags has surged the growth of global empty IV bags market in the forecast of 2018 to 2028.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Government agencies like Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) offer flexible reimbursement policies that covers surgeries involving IV bags in the procedures. Moreover, agencies of other countries have reimbursement plans in their clause for the surgeries that requires IV bags. These policies are fueling the sales of IV bags across the globe which as result is increasing the growth of global empty IV bags market.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Cancer treatment deprives human body from nutrition. . Moreover, it also impacts the human body by creating physical obstructions, dysfunction of GI tracks, and ulcers generation. All of these restrict the body to extract nutrition naturally from the food. As a result, they have to be injected externally. Since cancer has grown in prevalence over past few years, the demand for IV bags has also spiked exponentially. This is yet another reason that is expected to boost growth of global empty IV bags market in the forecast period

Global Empty IV Bags Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a maximum growth in empty IV bags market during the projected period. The adoption of empty IV bags in region is highs as a result of growing acceptance of innovative technologies, high disease prevalence, improved government investments to enhance the healthcare infrastructure, and flexible reimbursement policies. Moreover, growing geriatric population in the region is another factor that is promoting its dominance in empty IV bags market.

The global empty IV bags market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

PVC Empty IV Bags

Non-PVC Empty IV Bags Polypropylene (PP) Copolyester Ether (COPE) Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) Others



