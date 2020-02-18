Flexographic Printing Inks Market Insights Analysis 2019-2029

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Flexographic Printing Inks industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Flexographic Printing Inks as well as some small players.

segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags & Labels Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

Important Key questions answered in Flexographic Printing Inks market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Flexographic Printing Inks in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Flexographic Printing Inks market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Flexographic Printing Inks market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flexographic Printing Inks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flexographic Printing Inks , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flexographic Printing Inks in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Flexographic Printing Inks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flexographic Printing Inks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Flexographic Printing Inks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexographic Printing Inks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.