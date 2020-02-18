Germany Digital Advertising Spend in Media Industry Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Through 2027

Germany Digital Advertising Spend in Media Industry

Online advertising spend by media brands in Germany stood at US$548 million by end of 2015, accounting for 4.3% of total online advertising. During 2011-2015, online advertising in this industry has increased at a CAGR of 10.8%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$591 million, representing an increase of 7.8% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Kenneth Research observed online ad spend by media brands to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$733 million in 2020, accounting for 4.2% share of the market. This report answers the following key questions:

How is online advertising expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on online advertising by media brands?

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10245388

This report provides detailed online advertising spend database, covering in-depth trend analysis by media brands for a period of 9 years (2019-2027). This report provides trend analysis through charts and tables. The online advertising spend database breaks down into following five key areas –

Market Share of Online: This report provides online advertising spend growth dynamics, contextualizing it with broader online advertising spend.

Budget Allocation: This report provides budget allocation by key segments including advertising, staffing, consulting, and technology.

Channel Split: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by desktop and mobile channels.

Industry Split: This report provides advertising spending and growth analysis of media brand on online advertising.

Macroeconomic, Business and Consumer Drivers: Data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend

This report provides detailed online advertising spend by media industry data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: Germany

Market Focus: Online Marketing

Industry Focus: Media

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the online advertising spend in the Germany. This report provides:

Data covering future of online advertising spend and its share in total advertising.

Online advertising spend by media industry for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Data covering future of online mobile advertising spend and its share in online advertising

Online marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/germany-digital-advertising-spend-in-media-market/10245388

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT ?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET ?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

KEY TOPIC COVERED IN THIS REPORT :

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 About this Report

1.1 About Gradol Analytics

1.2 Summary

1.3 Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Definitions

1.6 Disclaimer

2 Online Advertising Spend Market Share Analysis

2.1 Germany Online Advertising Spend

2.2 Market Share Analysis

3 Analysis of Macroeconomic, Business, and Consumer Drivers

3.1 Macroeconomic Fundamentals and Industry Growth Dynamics

3.2 Consumer Insights

3.3 Internet & Technology Adoption

3.4 Devices & Platforms

3.5 Mobile Commerce

3.6 Advertising Spend Dynamics

4 Germany Online Advertising Spend by Industry

4.1 Snapshot of Key Verticals

4.2 Medias Online Ad Spend

4.2.1 Snapshot, 2019-2027

4.2.2 Analysis by Marketing Objective

4.2.3 Analysis by Channel Spend – Desktop vs. Mobile

Table 1: Germany Online Advertising Spend & Growth Analysis (US$ Million), 2019-2027

Table 2: Germany Online Channel Share – Online Advertising Spend as Percentage of Total Advertising Spend, 2011–2020

Table 3: Germany Gross Domestic Production (at Current Price) Analysis (US$ Billion), 2019-2027

Table 4: Germany Population Analysis (Million), 2019-2027

Table 5: Germany Inflation Trends (%), 2019-2027

Table 6: Germany Consumer Spending / Expenditure & Growth Analysis (US$ Billion), 2019-2027

Table 7: Germany Number of Online & Mobile Buyers (Million), 2019-2027

Table 8: Germany Number of Online & Mobile Coupon Users and Shoppers Analysis (Million), 2019-2027

Table 9: Germany Number of Video Viewers – Online vs. Mobile (Million), 2019-2027

Table 10: Germany Number of Gamers – Online, Mobile, Social and Tablet (Million), 2019-2027

Table 11: Germany Mobile Internet User Analysis (Million), 2019-2027

Table 12: Germany Number of Internet and Social Media Users (Million), 2019-2027

Table 13: Germany Number of Fixed Broadband Households & Subscriptions (Million), 2019-2027

Table 14: Germany Number of Mobile and Smartphone Users(Million), 2019-2027

Table 15: Germany Number of Ereader and IPad Users Analysis (Million), 2019-2027

Table 16: Germany E-commerce & M-commerce Sales & Growth Analysis (US$ Billion), 2019-2027

Table 17: Germany Tablet & Smartphone M-commerce Sales (US$ Billion), 2019-2027

Table 18: Germany Mobile Gaming & Music Consumer Spending & Growth Analysis (US$ Million), 2019-2027

Table 19: Germany Online Spending per Internet User (US$), 2019-2027

About Kenneth Research :

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0134

Related trending Report:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multi-stove-induction-cooktop-market-opportunities-size-share-emerging-trends-technological-innovation-and-forecasts-to-2025-2020-02-17

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multi-access-laser-micromachining-market-size-growth-outlook-2015-2025-demand-evolving-technology-boost-efficiency-top-companies-2020-02-17

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multiaxis-cnc-machine-market-size-forecasts-demand-competitive-analysis-growth-factors-key-players-2020-02-17

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multichannel-analytics-market-size-market-growth-leading-players-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-02-17

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multichannel-electronic-pipettes-market-opportunities-historical-analysis-development-status-business-growth-and-regional-forecast-to-2025-2020-02-17

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/multi-channel-optical-power-meter-market-size-forecasts-demand-competitive-analysis-growth-factors-key-players-2020-02-17