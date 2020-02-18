Glass Syringes Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Glass Syringes market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market Segmentation

The global glass syringes market can be segmented on the basis of syringe type as

Disposable

Re-useable

The global glass syringes market can be segmented on the basis of glass type as

Type-1 (Borosilicate Neutral Glass)

Type-2 (Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass)

Type-3 (Soda Lime Glass)

The global glass syringes market can be segmented on the basis of capacity as

Up to 1 ml

1 to 5 ml

5 to 20 ml

20 to 100 ml

Above 100 ml

The global glass syringes market can be segmented on the basis of application as

Vaccines

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

Global Glass Syringes Market Regional Outlook

North America and Europe together accounted for around two third of the global prefilled syringes market in 2016, Asia Pacific is expected to register double digit growth for the next five years. India, South Korea and Japan are well-established pharmaceutical industry in the world, while pharmaceutical industry in rest of the Asia Pacific countries are making strong efforts to minimize their dependency on imported pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, significant presence of glass tubing manufacturers in the region providing low cost pharmaceutical grade glass tubes has supported the domestic manufacturing of glass syringes in the Asia Pacific countries. These factors have resulted into strong growth of Asia Pacific glass syringes market. The manufacturing and pharmaceutical industry of Western European countries are projected witness sluggish growth for at least next five years, impacting the demand for glass syringes in the geography. The rapidly developing pharmaceutical market of GCC countries is projected to propel the demand of glass syringes in the region, while prohibition of Turkish products by European countries has posed a negative impact on the Turkish glass syringes market.

Global Glass Syringes Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global glass syringes market are

Hamilton Company

Gerresheimer AG

Merck KGaA

KD Scientific Inc.

SCHOTT AG

DWK Life Sciences

Kemtech America

Cadence Science

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Socorex Isba S.A.

The glass syringes market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The glass syringes market report provides in depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The glass syringes market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of glass syringes market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications. The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.



