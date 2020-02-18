Healthcare CRM Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Healthcare CRM Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Trends and Opportunities

The global market for CRM is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automation for the purpose of documentation and the need for a single platform for information exchange. The adoption of healthcare CRM is likely to be triggered by the advancements in technology in the field of Information Technology and communication. The growing demand form patients in order to acquire early treatment through means such as disease monitoring systems, mobile monitoring, and home care is expected to bode well for the growth of the market over the coming years. Healthcare CRM also caters to several requirements of both patients and service provider such as collaborative services, chronic disease management, predictive services, database construction, communication services, and management and coordination.

Global Healthcare CRM Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to emerge as a prominent market for vendors to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the region. Favorable government initiatives such as e-health and health connect along with the execution of Affordable Healthcare Act are expected to bolster the growth of the healthcare CRM market in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufactures with the growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and supportive healthcare schemes.

Global Healthcare CRM Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players present in the global healthcare CRM market are Talisma, Nice Systems, Cerner, NetSuite, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Amdocs Ltd., Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Accenture, Siemens Healthcare, Veeva Systems, salesforce.com, and IBM.

