Home Healthcare Market Emerging Opportunities in Market with Current Trends Analysis2017 – 2025

Key Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for home healthcare is the increasing instances of chronic maladies that would lead to swift adoption of household medical services and medical devices. With technological progress leading to the emergence of more sophisticated devices, the market in home healthcare is slated to receive further boost in the near future. Besides, patients are more open to treatments at home than in healthcare institutes.

Countering the growth in the global market for home healthcare, on the other hand, is the expensiveness of household medical devices. Eventually, however, the availability of different options will help overcome the cost issue.

Global Home Healthcare Market: Market Potential

Going forward, the global market for home healthcare is slated to expand at a healthy clip on account of strategic acquisitions and mergers by prominent companies. The two broad divisions of the market are services and devices. Some of the devices most commonly used in home healthcare are mobility assist devices, diagnostics and monitoring home healthcare devices, therapeutics home healthcare devices, and medical supplies. At present, even though the diagnostics and monitoring devices segment dominates the market with maximum share, in the near future the therapeutics home healthcare devices segment will likely clock maximum growth.

The services segment, currently, is more popular due to the presence of numerous home healthcare service providers and robust acquisition strategies of savvy players in the field. A noticeable trend in the market is the emergence of home healthcare software which has made it much easier to maintain and access medical documentation. It helps achieve operational efficiency by providing accurate healthcare information and enabling home care agencies and physicians to communicate meaningfully.

Global Home Healthcare Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global home healthcare market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America dominates the market and in the near future too is expected to expand at a good clip owing to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases and numerous healthcare service providers. North America is trailed by Europe whose market has been bolstered by increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Asia Pacific follows in the third position and is expected to see good growth in the upcoming years.

Global Home Healthcare Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for home healthcare is characterized by stiff competition among a large number of players trying to outsmart one another through product development, new launches, and better applications of integrated product offerings. They compete in terms of pricing, service, quality, and product differentiation to stay ahead of the curve. Some such prominent and savvy players profiled in the report are Invacare Corporation, Teleflex Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Praxair Technologies, Inc., Cardinal Health, and Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

