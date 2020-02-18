Industrial Hemp Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2028

Global Industrial Hemp Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Hemp industry.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Key Players:

Bombay Hemp Company

E Hemp

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC

Hemp Eyewear

Badische Naturfaseraufbereitung

Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd.

Bluebird Botanicals

Aliments Trigone Inc.

Hanf Farm GmbH

HempFlax Group

Hempoil Canada

Hempoint Ltd.

Isolate Extraction Systems Inc.

Kannabio Hemp Cooperative

Natural Good Medicines

UAB Agropro

Hempster

Livity Foods LLC

Mollerup

Hemp Food Australia

Earth Science Tech

Global Industrial Hemp Market – Market Segmentation:

By Nature, the Industrial Hemp market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By Application, the Industrial Hemp market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Protein Powder

Tea

Energy Bars

Burgers

Butter

Milk

Hot Dogs

Hemp Flour

Seed Oil

Cereal

Textile

Cosmetics

Health Care

Animal Feed

Others

By Region, the Industrial Hemp market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Key Developments in the Industrial Hemp Global Market:

Hemp is the common name for plants of entire genus Cannabis. Industrial hemp has many uses such as textiles, paper products, pharmaceuticals, food products, beverages, clothing and accessories, and healthcare products. Earth Science Tech Inc. is a key player in the Industrial Hemp, it is an innovative biotech company emphasized on cannabinoid, and pharmaceutical fields announced the launched date on the companys highly awaited new restored Industrial Hemp products in early 2018. Also, another key player in the industry, Hemp Inc. announced that the company is set to expand its capacity to 25,000 acres of Industrial Hemp in 2018, the vast amount of area is likely to increase farmer profitability and also to boost the overall economy.

Opportunities for Industrial Hemp Participants:

Due to its wide range of uses in certain products, Industrial Hemp global market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the years to come. More and more people are expected to demand products containing Industrial Hemp. Despite a lack of Industrial Hemp production in the United States, there is an active market for Hemp based foods In 2013 the US hemp market was approximately more than US$ 500 million with the projection of double-digit growth in the years to come.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

An overview of the global Industrial Hemp market including background and advancement.

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Industrial Hemp market and its potential.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed value chain analysis of the Industrial Hemp market.

The cost structure of the Industrial Hemp and segments covered in the study.

In-depth pricing analysis, by crucial Industrial Hemp segments, regions and by major market participants.

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario.

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants.

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market.

