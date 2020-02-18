Industrial Starch Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Industrial Starch market was valued at USD 73.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 128.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Industrial starches are in huge demand owing to their favorable properties and growth in end use industries. The food and beverage industry is the major consumer of industrial starch. The market faces a huge threat from the growing popularity of gum arabica

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for convenience foods

1.2 Multifunctional application of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in diverse range of end-use industries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing demand for Gum Arabica

2.2 High R & D costs involved

Market Segmentation:

The global Industrial Starch market is segmented on the type, source, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Native starch

1.2 Starch Derivatives and Sweeteners

1.2.1 Modified Starch

1.2.2 Maltodextrins

1.2.3 Glucose Syrup

1.2.4 Hydrolysates

1.2.5 Cyclodextrin

2. By Source:

2.1 Corn

2.2 Cassava

2.3 Potato

2.4 Wheat

2.5 Others

3. By Application

3.1 Food and Beverage

3.1.1 Beverages

3.1.2 Processed Food

3.1.3 Confectionery

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Feed

3.3 Corrugation and Paper Making

3.4 Textiles

3.5 Pharmaceuticals

3.6 Cosmetics

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. Altia Industrial Services

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Royal Cosum

5. Ingredion

6. The Tereos Group

7. Tate and Lyle PLC

8. Roquette Freres

9. Agrana Beteiligungs AG

10. Grain Processing Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Industrial Starch market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

