Lactic Acid Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2027



competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lactic acid and polylactic acid markets by segmenting it in terms of end-user segment. Segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, country-wise analysis has been carried out for individual regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global lactic acid and polylactic acid markets. Key players include Corbion NV, NatureWorks LLC, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Synbra Technology BV, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Galactic, and Futerro. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of lactic acid and polylactic acid for 2014 and forecast for the next six years. The global market sizes of lactic acid and polylactic acid are provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key end-user segments of lactic acid and polylactic acid. Market size and forecast for end-user segments are provided in terms of global, regional, and country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, and trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global lactic acid and polylactic acid markets as follows:

Lactic Acid Market – End-user Analysis

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Biodegradable Plastics

Others (Including detergents, etc.)

Polylactic Acid Market – End-user Analysis

Packaging

Textile

Electronics

Automotive

Biomedical

Others (Including printing, etc.)

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France Germany Italy Netherlands UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA





