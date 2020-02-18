Li-ion Portable Battery Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Li-ion Portable Battery Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Li-ion Portable Battery .

This report studies the global market size of Li-ion Portable Battery , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Li-ion Portable Battery Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Li-ion Portable Battery history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Li-ion Portable Battery market, the following companies are covered:

Key Trends

With the growing demand for electric vehicles, the market for Li-Ion portable batteries is witnessing a significant rise across the world. The augmenting usage of Li-Ion batteries smart devices and several other types of non-durable consumer devices are likely to act as a catalyst to this market in the coming years. The stringent government policies regarding the consumption of fuels is also projected to aid this market over the next few years.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Market Potential

The global Li-Ion portable batteries market is gaining significantly from the rising awareness among consumers regarding the advantages these batteries can offer to environment against the regular batteries, as they do not emit carbon. Apart from this, the augmented usage of Li-Ion batteries in various consumer devices and the advent of electric and hybrid vehicles are also projected to boost this market substantially in the years to come.

Overall, the future of the worldwide market for Li-Ion portable batteries looks bright. However, the high costs of these batteries may create hindrances for this market over the forthcoming years.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for Li-Ion portable batteries reports its presence across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific have surfaced as the key contributors to this market, thanks to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of these batteries on environment. With the high investment on research and development and the advent of China as the leading domestic market for electric vehicles, Asia’s Pacific is anticipated to acquire the topmost position in the global market over the forthcoming years. Among other regional markets, North America is likely to report a significant rise in the near future, thanks to the increasing investments in research and development activities.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Li-Ion portable battery market is fragmented and competitive in nature with a large pool of players. BAK Battery Co. Ltd., BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd.,Panasonic Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Toshiba Corp., and A123 Systems LLC. are some of the leading players in this market.

