Oilfield Chemicals Market: Trends, Analysis, Market shares, Types, Applications, Key players Forecast 2019-2024

The global Oilfield Chemicals market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Oilfield Chemicals market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Oilfield Chemicals market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Oilfield Chemicals market. The Oilfield Chemicals market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.

The study provides a decisive view of the global oilfield chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product and application. In terms of product type, the oilfield chemicals market has been classified into biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, lubricants, hydrogen sulfide scavengers, fluid loss additives, and others. Based on application, the oilfield chemicals market has been divided into production chemicals, drilling fluids, well stimulation fluids, cementing fluids, enhanced oil recovery, and workover & completion. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for oilfield chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global oilfield chemicals market has been analyzed in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global oilfield chemicals market. Key players functioning in the oilfield chemicals market include Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Halliburton, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Newpark Resources Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd, Kao Chemicals, Chemiphase, Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg. Ltd, and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Product

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Lubricants

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers

Fluid Loss Additives

Others (Clay Stabilizer etc.)

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

Production Chemicals

Drilling Fluids

Well Stimulation Fluids

Cementing Fluids

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Workover & Completion

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Norway U.K. Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran Nigeria Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Demand for oilfield chemicals is anticipated to be high from 2019 owing to the positive scenario related to drilling activities

Well stimulation fluids are estimated to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. Well stimulation fluids are used to boost the productivity of an oil well.

Drilling fluids application segment of the oilfield chemicals market held major share of the market in terms of value, while well stimulation fluids accounted for prominent share in terms of volume in 2017

Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly dependent on upstream, downstream, and midstream operations of the oilfield sector. Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly proportional to drilling, production, well stimulation, and workover and completion activities.

North America accounted for significant share of the oilfield chemicals market in 2017 due to the rise in development of unconventional oil and gas fields in the region

The Oilfield Chemicals market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Oilfield Chemicals market.

Segmentation of the Oilfield Chemicals market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Oilfield Chemicals market players.

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Oilfield Chemicals for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Oilfield Chemicals ? At what rate has the global Oilfield Chemicals market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

