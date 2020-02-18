Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market was valued at USD 8.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Patient Engagement refers to the ongoing commute between the medical service providers. All the data regarding the patientÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s latest health reports, medicines, dosage is maintained on a dashboard which is accessible by the patient. This software helps the patient to manage their own healthcare and the consultant to provide suitable solutions.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased care from government towards patient and personal medication

1.2 Initiatives to shift the risk issues from Medicine producers to Health consultants

1.3 Aged people preference ha increased for such soft wares

1.4 Increased stakeholder investment

1.5 Rising partnerships between stake holders

1.6 Increasing usage of phones in Healthcare and consultancy

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Health Literacy

2.2 High cost of instalment

2.3 Lack of IT professionals

2.4 Privacy issues related to patient information

Market Segmentation:

Patient Engagement Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Patient Engagement Market, by component:

1.1 Hardware

1.2 Software

1.3 Services

2. Patient Engagement Market, by delivery mode:

2.1 On premise

2.2Cloud based

3. Patient Engagement Market, by end user:

3.1 Providers

3.2 Patients

3.3 Payers

3.4 Other paid users

4. Patient Engagement Market, by Application:

4.1 Health Management

4.2 Home Health management

4.3 Social and behavioural management

4.4 Financial Health Management

5. Patient Engagement Market, by therapeutic use:

5.1 Chronic Disease

5.1.1 Diabetes

5.1.2 Cardiovascular diseases

5.1.3 Obesity

5.1.4 Other chronic diseases

5.2 WomenÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Health

5.3 Fitness

5.4 Other Therapeutic Areas

6. Patient Engagement Market, by Geography:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mckesson

2. Allscripts

3. IBM

4. Athenahealth

5. Orion Health

6. Cerner

7. Getwellnetwork

8. LincorSolutions

9. Yourcareuniverse

10. Welvu

11. Get Real health

12. Oneview Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

