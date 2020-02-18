Penetration Testing Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2025

Global Penetration Testing Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

The Penetration Testing market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Penetration Testing are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Penetration Testing market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Penetration Testing market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3158&source=atm

After reading the Penetration Testing market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Penetration Testing market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Penetration Testing market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Penetration Testing market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Penetration Testing in various industries.

In this Penetration Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3158&source=atm

On the basis of product type, the global Penetration Testing market report covers the key segments, such as

Key Trends

Apart from the pressing need of business entities to bulwark their IT systems from malicious attacks or unlawful access, there are the other factors too promoting the global market for penetration testing. Prominent among those is the rapid unveiling of better products by astute players. Besides, rise of BYOD culture and proliferating applications of IoT is also proving beneficial for the market.

However, there are a few hiccups threatening to derail the stellar growth of the market. One of them is the acute shortage of capable cyber security personnel who can analyze properly the exact issue and respond accordingly. Apart from that, market players are yet to tap into the SMEs who have limited budgets and hence can’t earmark large amounts for sophisticated security processes. Additionally, limited knowledge about the various available cyber security solutions, namely network testing, penetration testing, and firewalls is also a challenge facing the market.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Market Potential

Numerous enterprises worldwide still use mobile and web applications that have vulnerabilities which in case exploited can cause immense financial losses to the company. This vast untapped opportunity means the market is primed to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. The wireless penetration testing, intended to secure wireless infrastructures and devices connected via it, will likely spell maximum growth scope for the market. The government and defense sectors are expected to generate most of the demand in the market since they need to protect their critical data and applications from every conceivable advanced threats. IT and telecom, retail, and BFSI are also expected to drive up demand in the near future.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key market, powered primarily by the U.S. which is home to some of the most penetration testing companies. Surging data breaches and an increasing uptake of cloud computing solutions and services is also serving to stoke the market in the region.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for penetration testing is witnessing healthy competition on account of astute players emphasizing on product development and forging strategic partnerships with other players. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Acunetix, Cigital, Inc., Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Qualys, Inc., IBM, Synopsys, Inc., and Portswigger Ltd.

The global penetration testing market can be segmented into the following:

Global Penetration Testing Market, by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3158&source=atm

The Penetration Testing market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Penetration Testing in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Penetration Testing market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Penetration Testing players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Penetration Testing market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Penetration Testing market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Penetration Testing market report.