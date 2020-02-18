Rapid Industrialization to Boost Anti-aging Growth by 2019-2027

Anti-aging Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Anti-aging industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Anti-aging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Anti-aging market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Anti-aging Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Anti-aging industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Anti-aging industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Anti-aging industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Anti-aging Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Anti-aging are included:

This report covers the global anti-ageing market performance in terms of value contribution. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, services and devices with qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue expected to be generated across the global anti-ageing market over 2015–2019. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis results based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

Based on products segmentation, the global anti-ageing market is segmented into UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, botox, anti-stretch mark products and hair colour. The anti-wrinkle products segment is estimated to account for more than 60% value share of the market by 2016 end, which is expected to increase further by 2029 end. Dermal fillers segment is projected to remain the most prominent product segment over the forecast period, expanding at significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, North America and Europe markets are estimated to collectively account for more than half the total share of the global anti-ageing market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2019 end. Asia Pacific is another significant regional market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value among other regions in the global anti-ageing market during the forecast period.

A competitive landscape, mapping all the market players and their respective market shares for 2015 are provided in this report for anti-ageing market. Some of the major players profiled in this report are Allergan, Inc., Beiersdorf, AG, L’Oreal, SA, Coty, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Personal Microderm (PMD) (Age Sciences, Inc.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. Lumenis, Ltd., Solta Medical, Inc. and Photomedex, Inc. All these market players are profiled in this report via parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

Key Segments Covered

Demographics

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

Products

UV Absorbers

Anti-wrinkle Products

Dermal Fillers

Botox

Anti-stretch Mark Products

Hair Colour

Services

Anti-pigmentation

Anti-adult Acne Therapy

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Chemical Peel

Eye Lid Surgery

Hair Restoration Treatment

Sclerotherapy

Devices

Anti-Cellulite Treatment

Microdermabrasion devices

Laser Aesthetic Devices

Radio frequency Devices

Key Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Anti-aging market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players