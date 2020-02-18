Silicones Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

In this report, the global Silicones market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Silicones market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Silicones market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
segmented as follows:
Silicones Market, by Form
- Fluids
- Elastomers
- Resins
Silicones Market, by Application
- Rubber
- Coatings
- Emulsions
- Sealants
- Others (Greases, etc.)
Silicones Market, by End-user Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Construction & Architecture
- Transportation
- Energy
- Electrical & Electronics
- Paper
- Textiles
- Others (Health Care, etc.)
Silicones Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
- In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
- Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
- In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
- Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period