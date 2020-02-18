Software-defined Security Market to Register Substantial Expansion by2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Software-defined Security Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In global Software-defined Security market, the following companies are covered:

Trends and Opportunities

Demand for quick response and better security and growing use of cloud services are a few of the chief factors powering the market growth. Nevertheless, encounters related to hacking, data protection, and the lack of skilled personnel are the aspects hampering the growth of the software-defined security market. Growing investments and ongoing technological advancements are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the global market. Organizations are anxious about the security of the automated and virtualized infrastructure before implementing Software-Defined Networking (SDN). SDSec aids enterprises in the automation and placement of network security controls by employing software instead of the conventional security controls. It is accomplished through specific policies that are distinct and tailored according to particular business needs.

Global Software-defined Security Market: Regional Analysis

The global software-defined security market is expected to be led by North America owing to the growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of SDS. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness strong growth due to robust technological advancements in the region.

Global Software-defined Security Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the companies in the market are Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

