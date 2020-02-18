Substation Automation Market Demand , Economy effect, Research Discoveries with Industrial Chain By 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Substation Automation market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Substation Automation market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Substation Automation market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Substation Automation market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Substation Automation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Substation automation has turned the way the networks are managed by the utilities. Substation forms the base for many of the important utility functions. Currently, distribution and transmission utilities target the already existing full or partial automated substations. The most promising driver of the market is the aging energy infrastructure and the increasing smart grid infrastructure. The aging energy infrastructure and the smart grid infrastructure require multifunctional solutions that are on par with the advanced communication protocols. The market substation automation is largely driven by the intelligent electronic devices that provide control functions and barrier less monitoring across the substation.

Segment Covered:

The market for substation automation can be segmented based on types which includes distribution substation, transmission substation and collector substation. The market can be further segmented on the basis of IEDs such as RTUs, digital protection relays, digital transducers, programmable logical controller, recloser controls, voltage controls and capacitor bank controls. On the basis communication networks the market can be segmented by copper wire communication, Ethernet communication, fiber optic communication and power line communication. By Geography, the global Substation Automation market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as General Electric, ABB, Alstom, Schweitzer Engg Lab, Cooper power Systems, Siemens and NovaTechamong and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Substation Automation related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Substation Automation market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Substation Automation market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as General Electric, ABB, Alstom, Schweitzer Engg Lab, Cooper power Systems, Siemens and NovaTechamong and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Substation Automation caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Substation Automation market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

