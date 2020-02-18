Trends in the Ready To Use Penetration Testing Market 2019-2023

The “Penetration Testing Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Penetration Testing market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Penetration Testing market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/14809?source=atm

The worldwide Penetration Testing market is an enlarging field for top market players,

The BFSI segment is expected to exhibit a high market attractiveness index over the forecast period

In terms of value, the BFSI segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global penetration testing market over the forecast period. This segment is likely to be valued at more than US$ 95 Mn in 2017. In 2016, the BFSI segment was the dominant segment, valued at more than US$ 85 Mn, and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In 2027, the segment is expected to cross US$ 370 Mn, contributing to the growth of the global penetration testing market.

Increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions and services and increasing number of data breaches to fuel the growth of the global penetration testing market

The usage of cloud computing solutions is increasing rapidly across the globe, as the cost of cloud-based services is comparatively cheaper, and does not require the setting up of dedicated IT infrastructure. The increasing usage of cloud-based solutions and services for multiple workloads such as email services, data backups, CRM, and collaboration services is expected to drive the growth of the penetration testing market in the near future. Cloud deployment increases the vulnerabilities in software, and makes it easily accessible for unauthorised users. Highly publicised data breaches involving large corporations targeted by hacking groups have contributed to raising the awareness of cyber threats, as the effects of data breach on a company’s brand and customer loyalty can result in the loss of future revenue. Due to this, many organisations are shifting towards the adoption of cyber security solutions such as penetration testing, intrusion detection systems, and firewalls, to secure their workloads on the cloud without the risks of cyber threats.

Social media is one of the world’s fastest growing phenomena, with most individuals and businesses now having some form of presence on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. With the help of such sites, business-critical information can now enter the public domain faster than ever. Thus, to handle social media efficiently, various organisations around the globe are improving security processes to harness the power of these platforms while minimising risks, by implementing comprehensive cyber security solutions to enhance performance and produce security intelligence.

Healthcare organisations are required to upgrade their IT infrastructure to facilitate the shift to IoT in order to keep up with the increasing adoption of connected medical devices. This technological advancement enables efficient management and security measures of information and data in the healthcare sector for patients and service providers. At the same time, the adoption of connected devices opens up avenues and loopholes for hackers to steal data, such as patient records, and disrupt the services being offered by healthcare service providers. As a result of such cyber threats, healthcare organisations adopting connected medical devices also prefer to implement cyber security solutions.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Key Regulations

Australia: Mandatory to report data breaches

A law passed in February 2017 by the government of Australia makes it mandatory for organisations to report data breaches. The law also directs organisations to have response strategies in place in case of data breach incidents.

Japan: Cyber security basic act

In January 2015, the cyber security basic act was passed to comprehensively plan roles and responsibilities of the government in providing national security. This act encourages infrastructure providers as well as educational and research institutions to implement appropriate security measures to protect their critical data from security threats.

UAE: Implementation of cyber security laws

Laws in UAE have penalised any act that results in suspending, disabling or destroying a network, causing partial or complete loss of data. The law also has provisions to penalise anyone who is convicted of obstructing access to computer networks or of using their knowledge of cyber technologies for any sort of criminal activity.

Singapore: Computer misuse and cyber security act

In April 2017 Singapore made changes to its computer misuse and cyber security act to criminalise the act of using and trading data with a criminal intent.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/14809?source=atm

This Penetration Testing report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Penetration Testing industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Penetration Testing insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Penetration Testing report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Penetration Testing Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Penetration Testing revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Penetration Testing market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/14809?source=atm

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Penetration Testing Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Penetration Testing market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Penetration Testing industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.